Derbyshire Police received a report of a dog attack at Chatsworth House, in the Peak District National Park, at 9.55pm on Monday, October 9.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking on a path on the Chatsworth Estate between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8 – when she was bitten on the leg by a Doberman.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to speak to the pictured man, as they believe he was close to the scene at the time of the attack and may have important information.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

If you are the man, you know who he is, or you witnessed the incident, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*628598:

