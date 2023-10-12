Elderly woman attacked by dog at popular Peak District tourist attraction – as police appeal to trace man
Derbyshire Police received a report of a dog attack at Chatsworth House, in the Peak District National Park, at 9.55pm on Monday, October 9.
The victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking on a path on the Chatsworth Estate between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8 – when she was bitten on the leg by a Doberman.
An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to speak to the pictured man, as they believe he was close to the scene at the time of the attack and may have important information.
If you are the man, you know who he is, or you witnessed the incident, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*628598:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.