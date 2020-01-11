Elderly man woke to find burglar in his Chesterfield home

An elderly man woke up to find a burglar in his house.

The man, who is in his 80s, was asleep at his home in Hady Lane, Chesterfield, when he heard a noise at around 7.50pm on Wednesday.

Police are investigating.

He saw a man’s face at the door and the victim asked him what he was doing.

The burglar left and the victim got up, discovering the back door had been broken.

Police don’t believe anything was stolen.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A blue BMW was seen in the area at the time and we are trying to trace it and the person driving.

“We want to hear from anyone who was driving in Hady Lane between 7.40pm and 7.50pm and who has dash cam footage that may show the BMW.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 20*00014617.