Eckington and Killamarsh police urge parents to check on children after anti-social behaviour spikes in Sheffield-area town
Parents in a Sheffield-area town are being asked to keep a close eye on their children after a recent rise in anti-social behaviour.
The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood police team has reported numerous calls in recent weeks about anti-social behaviour from a large group of youths in Eckington. They have been gathering near the Co-op and in the market place, near to the civic centre and the swimming pool.
An spokesperson for the team said: “We are keen to try and put things in place to stop the youths congregating and causing people distress when visiting local businesses.
“Parents, if you know your children are going out in the evening and you aren’t sure what they’re up to, this could be them, so please be speaking to them so you know what they are up to. This isn’t fair on local residents that are trying to go about their day but feel intimidated by these youths.
“If you do come across any youths that are causing anti-social behaviour, please keep reporting it, as it will help us to gather data and do something about it. The data is crucial to helping us solve problems in an area- if you don’t tell us we don’t know.”
If anyone has any CCTV or photos of the youths in the area, they can get in touch via the Killamarsh and Eckington SNT Facebook page. They can also report it to police online and through 101, or contact PCSO Wheelwright by email at [email protected]