Drunken hungry thief was spotted snatching butties from a Co-op

A desperate and hungry thief has been fined after he was spotted stealing sandwiches from a supermarket.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 25, how Nicky Philip Timothy Cann, 28, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, stole the sandwiches from the Co-op store, on Town End, at Bolsover.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Cann was seen by a member of staff taking four packs of sandwiches valued at £11.60.

“He was not stopped but was recognised by the manager.”

The defendant told police during an interview that he had stolen the sandwiches and he had been drunk at the time.

Cann, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on February 5.

He told the court: “At the time I was in bad arrears with rent and I had need of food.

“I have sorted everything out now and I am trying to get into work.”

Magistrates fined Cann £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £11.60 compensation.