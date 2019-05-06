Drunk driver crashes car in Bank Holiday binge near Chesterfield

A drink driver from Barlow has been arrested by police after he smashed into a wall while driving home drunk.

The incident happened in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, when the car smashed into the wall and injured the passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, who blew 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35, has been arrested and is set to be charged later today.

A police spokesman said: "Enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend by getting bladdered, attempting to drive home and crashing into a stone wall. Driver no injuries, but his girlfriend the passenger now sporting a black eye. Blows 86, limit 35. Arrested. To be charged when sober."

