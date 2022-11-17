Two members of the eight-strong gang were also involved in a conspiracy to sell a sawn-off shotgun. The gang’s activity was thwarted when officers stopped leader, Ja’neal Dennis, outside a block of flats in Arundel Close, Chesterfield on 9 June 2021.

He was found in possession of 30 wraps of heroin and 19 wraps of crack cocaine. He was also carrying almost £2,400 in cash and two mobile phones, which linked him to other members of the group.

The police investigation revealed that Dennis and another man, Kingston Brown, ran the illegal business together and were supplying class A drugs to several other gang members to the tune of tens of thousands of pounds. They were also exploiting vulnerable people who were recruited to deal drugs for them.

The gang sold thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Chesterfield

A man called Reuben Gordon would buy drugs from Dennis in huge amounts and sell them on to other users, including Soundjata Keita who regularly sold in Clay Cross, Chesterfield, and Bridlington. Phone evidence also showed conversations between Dennis and Kyle Checkley about the sale of an illegal firearm between February and March 2021.

Dennis, 27, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell a prohibited weapon – the sawn-off shotgun, conspiracy to supply and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property. He was handed a six and half year prison term.

Brown, 27 of Leadham Close, Pismire Hill, Sheffield admitted the charge of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was jailed for four and half years.

Gang members have been jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years.

Kyle Checkley, 26, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to attempting to acquire a prohibited weapon and being concerned in the supply cocaine and heroin – in connection with an unrelated drugs job in Sheffield in 2020. He was sentenced to three years’ nine months’ imprisonment.

Gordon, 29, of Longley Hall Road, and Keita, 28, of Skelton Lane, Sheffield both admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs. They were jailed for three years and two years nine months respectively.

A woman who bought drugs from Dennis and later began driving and delivering crack cocaine and heroin for him, to pay off her debts, was handed a 12-month sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation sessions. Amy Hanson, 37, of Gatty Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield admitted conspiracy to supply both types of drugs.

Another man, Aiden Checkley, 28, of Shirecliffe Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield received an 18-month jail term, suspended for 18 months and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to supply of cannabis and possession of heroin and cocaine.

The group all appeared at Derby Crown Court on 7 November for sentencing.

A final gang member, 29-year-old Mohammed Rafiq, of Newton Place, Thorpe Hesely, Rotherham is due to be sentenced later.