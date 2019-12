Police recovered drugs and a knuckleduster from a car after it crashed into a wall.

Officers attempted to stop the car when they spotted the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was arrested

The driver failed to stop before crashing into a wall.

After being chased on food by officers, the driver was found with drugs, a knuckleduster, no licence, and no insurance.

Officers also said the driver had also been drug driving, and was arrested last night (December 1).