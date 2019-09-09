Drug-fuelled motorist crashed into a parked car in Derbyshire the day after he had been at a party

A drug-fuelled motorist who crashed into a parked car in Matlock when he was returning home from a party has been disqualified from driving for nearly two years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 4 how Nicholas Brewer, 31, of Ellesmere Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, was found to have traces of ketamine and ecstasy in his system after the collision on Smedley Street, in Matlock.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said: “At 8.30am police were deployed to an incident reported as a two-vehicle road traffic collision after a vehicle was reported to have crashed into a stationery vehicle in Matlock.

“Police saw a white Mini with extensive damage to the front nearside after it had collided with a Suzuki vehicle and the positioning of the cars blocked the road.”

Brewer admitted to being the driver of the Mini and that he had been to a party up and had consumed a drink earlier in the night and he had just broken up with his partner.

Police claimed Brewer’s speech had been slurred and his pupils were dilated and he said he had drunk a few cans and vodka and he expected he would be over the drink-drive limit.

However, Brewer passed a drink-drive test but failed a drug-swipe sample for cannabis and at the police custody suite he registered over the legal limit for ketamine and for an MDMA ecstasy derivative.

The defendant confirmed he had been at a party in Matlock, on Saturday, and he had split-up with his partner and he had slept and set off the following Sunday morning and he had collided with a parked vehicle.

He denied having taken any substances during the previous evening and he did not believe he was under the influence of drugs but he accepted that has taken MDMA previously.

However, Brewer pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit for ketamine and admitted exceeding the drug-drive limit for ecstasy derivative Methylenedioxymethamphetamine after the collision on April 21.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Smedley Street is a narrow, winding road with cars parked on either side.

He added that Brewer admitted that he has used recreational drugs occasionally, according to Mr Gittins, and he had not been aware that ketamine of MDMA would stay in his system.

Mr Gittins said Brewer - a Birmingham University student - is extremely remorseful and he has been suffering with anxiety and depression.

Magistrates fined Brewer £180 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 22 months.