Drug driver ploughs into wall as he tried to escape police in north Derbyshire

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving after he ploughed into a wall as he tried to escape police in north Derbyshire last night.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the vehicle was linked to a wanted man and so they tried to stop it.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

But the driver tried to escape and ploughed into a wall.

Police said the 'driver's ambition not matched by his ability'.

The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop.

The incident took place between Killamarsh and Halfway.

South Yorkshire Police assisted.