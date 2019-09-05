Drug-dealing Chesterfield brothers spared jail

Two drug-dealing brothers have been spared from time behind bars after they were tracked down and caught by Derbyshire police in Chesterfield.

Derby Crown Court heard on September 5 how Michael Hall, 30, of Wenlock Close, Chesterfield, and Christopher Hall, 33, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield, were arrested after police had received a tip-off that Christopher and his BMW were involved in drug supplying in the Chesterfield area.

Duncan Smith, prosecuting, said: “The BMW, on January 13, in the late afternoon, was picked-up on an ANPR and police were deployed to the area to look at the BMW and located it near Clarkson Avenue.”

Christopher Hall gave himself up after a chase, according to Mr Smith, and a cannabis grow was found at a property on Clarkson Avenue, Chesterfield.

Mr Smith said police searched the car and found cannabis and Christopher Hall had some cannabis in his pocket and cash.

Officers also searched the property at Clarkson Avenue where defendant Jade Quainoo, 31, of formerly of Kent Avenue, Rotherham, was also found.

Mr Smith added that police found equipment used to grow cannabis and cannabis plants were found in the loft and the electricity had been bypassed as part of the drug productIon process.

Michael Hall had been suspected of living at the address and, according to Mr Smith, he was found in the small hours of the morning sleeping in his vehicle where cannabis was found.

Mr Smith said phone messages showed evidence that people had been asked if they wanted drugs for a certain amount and a message to Quainoo asked for money to fund the cannabis grow.

Michael Hall pleaded guilty to the production of class B drugs, two counts of possessing class B drugs, one count of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and one count of supplying class B drugs.

Christopher Hall pleaded guilty to the production of class B drugs, two counts of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, one count of supplying class B drugs and one count of possessing a knuckle-duster in a public place.

Felicity Campbell, defending, said Christopher Hall accepts growing cannabis with his brother but they were not successful and it was during a short period of time.

Elizabeth Evans, defending, said Michael Hall’s use of cannabis started as a way to deal with pain after an operation and then he started production and supplying.

She added that at the time he was arrested he was living in a car and had been evicted and it was not a lucrative time.

She said he also suffers with depression and anxiety and he is awaiting an operation on his ear.

Quainoo, now of no fixed address, and who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of class B drug cannabis.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Judge Shaun Smith QC sentenced Michael and Christopher Hall to 15 months of custody each suspended for two years.

Michael Hall was also given a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 20 days and Christopher Hall was also given 120 hours of unpaid work.