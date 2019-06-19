Drug-addict was caught after he tried to smash into a business for a place to sleep

A drug-addict has been fined and placed on a community order after he was spotted kicking and damaging a door at Derbyshire business.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 17 how Gary Lee Gibbons, 42, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover, damaged a door valued at £200 at Peak Motorhomes, on Blacksmith Lane, at Calow, Chesterfield, and was found by police with class c drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said: “The business owner was in his back garden having a cigarette and he walked to the side of his house and had a clear view of his motorhome company and saw the security lights come on and saw a male a few feet from the office and he was ranting and raving.

“The male went to the office doors and was kicking and shoving them and the owner thought he was breaking into the office.”

Mr Church added that police were alerted and Gibbons was detained nearby.

Gibbons, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing damage and to possessing 14 tablets of the class C drug Buprenorphine after the incident on January 23.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said police initially picked Gibbons up and took him home in the cold before they became aware of the damage he had caused and he was later arrested when they found him in a coal house at Hyndley Road.

Mr Gittins added that Gibbons had no recollection of what had happened and he could only put that down to drug abuse.

Gibbons is a long-term drug-addict, according to Mr Gittins, and he was not intending to steal from the business but was looking for somewhere to sleep.

Magistrates sentenced Gibbons to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation.