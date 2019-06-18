Drone flying over Download Festival delayed flights at East Midlands Airport

Police are investigating after a drone which flew over Download Festival caused flights at East Midlands Airport to be delayed.

Flights bound for Larnaca in Cyprus and Pisa in Italy from East Midlands Airport faced delays on Sunday evening.

East Midlands Airport.

East Midlands Airport believe the sighting was over Download Festival.

Both flights experienced "minor delays" on Sunday, June 16, according to the airport.

A spokesman said: "A TUI flight bound for Larnaca and a Ryanair flight to Pisa experienced minor delays departing EMA this afternoon due to the sighting of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Download Festival site.

"A Leicestershire Police-led investigation is currently underway."

No-one from Leicestershire Police was available for comment.