Drivers urged to be vigilant after valuables swiped from vehicles in and around Chesterfield

Police are urging drivers to be alert and to make sure their vehicles are secure following a number of thefts near Chesterfield.

During the past fortnight there have been 11 incidents where thieves have stolen valuables such as sunglasses, power tools, cash, a wallet, a tablet, a laptop and an iPod.

The incidents have been reported in the Wingerworth, Grassmoor, North Wingfield and New Tupton areas.

There have also been eight reports of people trying the doors of vehicles in the area. A mixture of both cars and vans have been targeted.

Enquiries are being carried out into the reports, and extra patrols are being put on by officers from Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, say Derbyshire Police.

Officers are also reminding drivers to make sure they leave their vehicles secure, with nothing on display or valuables inside, and for people to report any suspicious activity.

READ MORE: CPS TO REVIEW EVIDENCE INTO DEATH OF TRAGIC SCHOOLGIRL AMBER PEAT

PC Kerry Gough, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “We really need residents to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim by taking the simple security steps of making sure their vehicle is locked and that anything valuable has been removed.

“Also, avoid leaving items such as bags, sat-navs or sat-nav holders, laptops, work equipment or tools on show in your vehicle, you are leaving it more vulnerable to being broken into.”

PC Gough added: “We would also ask that if you notice anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles then contact police immediately, as you could potentially help prevent a crime from taking place.”

As well as making sure that vehicles are properly locked, windows are secure and any items removed, motorists are also advised to park in a well-lit area, or a garage if possible, and to remove any marks left behind by sat-nat or other equipment holders.

Residents can also sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk.

READ MORE: PROBE LAUNCHED AFTER FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN TRAINING EXERCISE IN DERBYSHIRE