Driver with insecure load issued police ticket after running out of fuel on busy Derbyshire road
A motorist was issued a police ticket after running out of fuel on a busy north Derbyshire road.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:22 am
Officers say the tarmac van driver came to a halt on the A61 Dronfield Bypass last night (February 1).
The vehicle was found to have a ‘plethora’ of issues according to cops who attended the scene.
After making the unscheduled stop, the driver was also found to have an insecure load and be towing a trailer with a registration plate that did not match the van.
A post on social media, from Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Drivers mother turned up to bail him out by taking him to the petrol station whilst we prepared his tickets.”