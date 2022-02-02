Driver with insecure load issued police ticket after running out of fuel on busy Derbyshire road

Officers say the tarmac van driver came to a halt on the A61 Dronfield Bypass last night (February 1).

The vehicle was found to have a ‘plethora’ of issues according to cops who attended the scene.

After making the unscheduled stop, the driver was also found to have an insecure load and be towing a trailer with a registration plate that did not match the van.

The tarmac van was found to have a 'plethora of issues' after running out of fuel on the Dronfield Bypass (picture: Derbyshire RPU)