Driver suffers broken eye socket after being attacked by another motorist in Chesterfield

An investigation has been launched after a driver was reportedly punched by another motorist in Chesterfield, leaving him with a broken eye socket.

The incident took place in Old Tupton last week.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “A man told us that at about 6.15pm on Monday, December 9, he was driving along the A61 behind a van and a car.

“The vehicles stopped at the Tupton Tap roundabout, the van driver got out and assaulted the victim, punching him in the face. He suffered a broken eye socket and required stitches.

“We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 19*659479.

