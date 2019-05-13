Driver in stolen car arrested in Derbyshire after being found with drugs and 'long stick with hook on end'

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.
Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Derbyshire Roads Police arrested the driver of a stolen car and found they were in possession of drugs and 'a long stick with a hook on the end'.

Police said the vehicle was stolen in a burglary and then used in a robbery.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The driver gave the car a 'quick blast' in an attempt to escape but then 'thinks better of it'.

"In possession of drugs and a long stick with a hook on the end, draw your own conclusions," Derbyshire Roads Police said.

The driver was spotted in Langley Mill before continuing into Nottinghamshire.