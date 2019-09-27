Driver cut out of car following two vehicle smash in Chesterfield

A driver had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.

The incident happened at 8.15am today (Friday) on Derby Road and involved a Transit van and a Seat Leon .

The driver of the Seat was freed by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had to cut off the roof of the vehicle, and then placed in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "All emergency services were present at this incident. The driver of the transit van has not needed medical attention.

"We are waiting on recovery to remove the vehicles before we can re-open the road."