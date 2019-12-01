Driver arrested after Chesterfield crash that killed one pedestrian and left another fighting for her life

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after a crash that killed one pedestrian and left another fighting for her life.

The collision, which involved an Audi and the two pedestrians, took place in Saltergate, Chesterfield yesterday afternoon .

A man has died and a woman has been left fighting for her life, following a collision in Saltergate, Chesterfield yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called just after 2.20pm to report the collision and attended the scene alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Both pedestrians, a man and a woman, were treated by paramedics and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

READ MORE: Saltergate closed due to 'serious collision'

“The woman was taken to Northern General Hospital where she remains being treated for life-threatening injuries.

“The road was initially closed after the incident and reopened at around 5.30pm this afternoon.

“The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.”

Officers are very keen to receive dash cam footage of this incident and are appealing directly to anyone who was driving in the area around the time, who may have captured the incident on video.

They would also like to here from anyone with private CCTV installed in the area or, anyone who witnessed what happened.

Please quote incident number 736 of November 30 in any correspondence.