Driver arrested after being spotted drinking at the wheel in Chesterfield

The drink driver was spotted by a PSCO in Clay Cross on the A61 Derby Road near the Tesco roundabout.

Response officers were deployed and, after a successful stop was made, police say the driver was found to be “well over” the drink drive limit and was arrested.

Posting on Facebook on Sunday morning, the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Chesterfield officers received information regarding a possible drink driver who was seen drinking alcohol while driving their vehicle.

Police arrested the drink driver after they were seen drinking alcohol behind the wheel

“Later that evening, a Clay Cross PCSO was enjoying a well earned beverage in a lay-by on the A61 Derby Road near Tesco roundabout and highly visible.

“Moments later, PCSO notices the said vehicle drive past so decides to follow at a safe distance.

"Checks show that the vehicle was indeed the one that officers were looking for earlier.

“Response officers were deployed from Clay Cross and guided in and after a short while, a successful stop was made.

“Driver well over drink drive limit and arrested. I would say that was team work at its best between response cops and SNT!”

Many were quick to praise police for their actions.

Lucy Hepplewhite said: “This is what me and my other half reported. But we lost him.

"So glad they was found and arrested. Well done to all.”

Lynn Holt said: “Well done for your efforts. Keep drunk drivers of the roads.”

Sarah Barraclough added: “Well done that PCSO.”