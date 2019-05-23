Driver already issued warning by police seen 'racing' in Alfreton

An Alfreton driver who had been previously warned by police for driving carelessly has had his car seized after being spotted 'racing' on the A61.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver was issued with a S59 warning six weeks ago for careless driving.
He was then spotted 'racing' on the A61 last night by an unmarked police car.
A police spokesman said: "He was seen racing his pals on the A61 last night, as we sit behind in a marked traffic car.
"Reported for driving without due care and attention. He is now walking home."
