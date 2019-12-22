Drinking at the wheel, carrying a knife and driving dangerously leaves four arrested and charged near Chesterfield

Five dangerous drivers have been taken off the roads and four, arrested and charged as Derbyshire Police crack down on drivers near Chesterfield.

Over night the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were out in force with the first arrest coming in from Clay Cross when a drunk driver “flops out of the car” after driving with no lights on and being followed by police then getting stuck in the mud.

He blew 105 in custody and was arrested and charged.

This was followed by another incident in North Wingfield.

An RPU spokesperson said: “Another high risk road user who thinks his swigging of Corona whilst driving is more important than all other road users safety.

“He blows 70, twice the legal drink drive limit and is arrested and charged.”

On the road between Wingerworth to Tansley an astra driver fails to stop driving dangerously for 15 minutes.

A stinger deployment by Matlock officers brought the chase to a conclusion and the driver as arrested and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The another arrest came from Clay Cross where a drink driver blew 60 at roadside.

The RPU spokesperson said: “Not insured to drive the car and as a special bonus she has a knife in her pocket. “Becomes obnoxious as she's been caught and refuses to provide evidential sample she is arrested and charged.”

This was then followed by an uninsured Honda Civic driver being stopped in Clay Cross an the car was seized.

