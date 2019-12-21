Drink-driver gets car stuck on Sheffield's tramlines

A booze-fuelled motorist was caught over the drink-drive limit after his car got stuck on tramlines.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on December 19 how Lewis Barnett, aged 22, of Station Road, North Wingfield, Sheffield, drove his Mazda 2 onto tramlines on Park Square, at Sheffield, when he was over the drink-drive limit.

Pictured are Supertrams on Park Square Bridge, Sheffield.

Prosecuting solicitor Lewis Barnett said: “Police were alerted to the defendant driving a vehicle by a member of the public and the police were made aware it was trying to drive on tram tracks.

“Police attended and the vehicle appeared to be stuck and it was in reverse gear trying to free itself.”

Miss King added that Barnett appeared intoxicated and he was asked to give a sample of breath and later failed a breath test at the police station.

Barnett failed the roadside breath test at the police station, according to Miss King, and he registered 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has no relevant previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on November 30.

Barnett told the court: “I know there is nothing much I can say that justifies or rectifies what I have done.

“I made a mistake of driving up there when I should not have done. I tried to arrange a lift back. I have not had a problem with alcohol before.”

Magistrates fined Barnett £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 14 months.