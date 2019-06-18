Drink driver destroys £50k Audi near Chesterfield

A drink driver has escaped serious injury after crashing his car in Holmewood.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (June 18) when the driver crashed the vehicle into the side of the road, narrowly avoiding killing anyone else and getting "just minor injuries".

The destroyed car.

The man destroyed his £50,000 Audi car in the process before blowing 63mg of alcohol in 35ml of breath, when the legal limit is 65.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Another drink driver narrowly avoiding killing anyone else and just minor injuries to himself.

"Huge speed and blew 63 at roadside. His £50k Audi A7 now reduced to scrap after undoubtedly saving his life. Blood sample obtained."