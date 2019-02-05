Drink driver arrested after crashing into fence- shouts ‘drunken demands’ at police

A man has been charged with drink driving after crashing his car into a fence in Holmewood.

Officers arrested the driver in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, February 5).

A roadside breathalyser test revealed he was nearly three times over the legal limit.

“Luckily nobody was hurt,” tweeted the Police Contact Centre @DerPolContact.

“He will be charged in the morning when he has sobered up! Last seen in custody shouting drunken demands to staff.”

