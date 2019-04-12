Do you recognise these men wanted for Derbyshire thefts?

Derbyshire Police have released images of two men they want to speak to in connection to thefts in Ripley, Alfreton and Matlock.

Items have been taken from the Superdrug store in Matlock as well as Boots stores in Alfreton and Ripley, and officers believe the same offenders may be responsible.

Have you seen these men?

They have released images of the two men and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"Do you recognise these men? We'd like to speak to them about a number of thefts from shops in Ripley, Alfreton and Matlock

"Can you help us to identify these men? If so, please get in touch using the non-emergency contact methods.

"You cal call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the reference number 19*89294 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lee Sadler, in any correspondence."