Distressed woman threw a bucket of water at a police officer responding to a call-out

A distressed woman who had been in a “foul mood” on her birthday threw a bucket of water and bleach at a police officer who had been responding to a call-out to her home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 9 how Alison Thompson, 45, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, assaulted the police officer outside her home on July 18.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said police had been responding to an abandoned call-out to the address but they were refused access and went to the rear of the property.

Mr Carr added that the police pushed a door to see if a chain was holding it and Thompson swore for the police to get out.

Mr Carr said: “She picked up a mop bucket with dirty water and threw it at the officer and it hit him on the right thigh and this soaked through his trousers and into his boots and it smelled of bleach.”

Police forced entry into the property, according to Mr Carr, and Thompson was arrested and handcuffed and taken to the police station.

She told police she had not understood why they had come to her home and she had thrown the bucket of water because they had forced their way into her home.

Thompson pleaded guilty to assault.

Defence solicitor Karen Moxon-Smith said Thompson had undergone a traumatic experience in the past and the police had visited on her birthday which was a day which had been a trigger and that underpinned her behaviour.

Her mother had been trying to persuade Thompson not to see her children because she was in a “foul mood”, according to Mrs Moxon Smith, and it had been her mother who had called police out of concern for her daughter.

Mrs Moxon-Smith added that the defendant understands now that the police had attended over concerns for her safety.

Magistrates sentenced Thompson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, a £90 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.