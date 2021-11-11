Disqualified Derbyshire motorist who failed to stop arrested for dangerous driving

The Derbyshire Dales Response Team eventually brought the driver into custody.

At around 2.28am the motorist failed to stop for the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in Woolley Moor, near Clay Cross.

The driver was eventually halted and arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and drink driving.

The Derbyshire Dales Response Team attended the incident, transporting the driver to custody.