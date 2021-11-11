Disqualified Derbyshire motorist who failed to stop arrested for dangerous driving
A driver in Derbyshire was arrested this morning on suspicion of dangerous driving, as well as four other offences.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:35 pm
Updated
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:36 pm
At around 2.28am the motorist failed to stop for the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in Woolley Moor, near Clay Cross.
The driver was eventually halted and arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and drink driving.
The Derbyshire Dales Response Team attended the incident, transporting the driver to custody.
There has been no confirmation that the individual was charged.