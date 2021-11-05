Dispersal order in place in Derbyshire town after ‘large-scale’ disorder
Derbyshire Police have put a dispersal order in place for Ripley town centre following disorder in the area last weekend.
Officers were called to Church Street at about 12.30am on Sunday, October 31 after reports of disorder inside and outside Crib Bar, involving a large number of people.
An attending officer was allegedly assaulted, and a 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both injured and taken to hospital.
Due to this disturbance, a dispersal order will be active from 7pm on Friday, November 5. This allows for police officers and PCSO’s to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
The order will run until 7.00am on Sunday, November 7.
Carl Lewis, 29, of Greenaway Avenue, Ripley, is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield later this month charged with assaulting an emergency worker.