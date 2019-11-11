Disgust as 'disrespectful' yobs try to ride through Remembrance parade in North East Derbyshire village

Police have issued an appeal for information after yobs on quad bikes disrupted a Remembrance parade as it made its way through a Derbyshire village.

Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT thanked residents for a great turn out to 'memorable and enjoyable' parades across North East Derbyshire for Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

Police have issued an appeal for information.

But a spokesperson for the SNT added: "While the majority of the parades went without incident, a minority on quad bikes disrespectfully tried to ride through the end of the parade at Creswell and made off towards Elmton village."

Officers have asked that anyone with footage or photos of those involved, or any information that could help should call Clowne police station and ask for PC 3425 Claire Harradine.

