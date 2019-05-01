Did you see this collision in Ilkeston?

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a blue Audi A4 and what is thought to be a white Volkswagen Passat, in Hobson Drive, Ilkeston on Friday, April 19 at around 6am.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “It is understood that the collision took place at the junction between Hobson Drive and Stanton Road.

“The Audi was damaged during the incident and the driver sustained minor injuries.

“We are now attempting to trace the driver of the white Passat, who failed to stop at the scene.

“If you have any information about this incident, or were travelling in the area at the time and have dash cam installed, please get in touch.

“If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.

Quote reference number 19*199106 and the name of officer in the case, PC Danielle Ball, in any correspondence.