Detectives launch investigation into death on railway near Chesterfield and urge witnesses to come forward
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am on Thursday, November 16 – to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Officers attended alongside paramedics and Derbyshire Police. A person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
BTP said that the death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 97 of 16/11/2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.