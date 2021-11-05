Derbyshire women urged to speak out about harassment and sexual violence in new police survey

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire’s PCC, will use the survey to inform how such crime is tackled in the county.

Angelique Foster has invited women, girls and their parents or guardians to share what makes them feel unsafe, where their fear of crime is greatest, and what measures would make them feel safer.

The answers from this survey – https://bit.ly/2XM6fiR – will be used by the Commissioner to guide the allocation of resources to help improve women’s safety.

The Commissioner said: “Crimes against women have a deep psychological impact, not just on victims but on our wider society, limiting freedom and equality and increasing the fear of harm.

“I want every woman and girl in Derbyshire to feel supported and understood. I want them to know that violence and street harassment is never acceptable and that I am determined to drive the necessary changes that will increase their safety and challenge the behaviour and attitudes behind these crimes.

“This survey will give women the chance to speak about factors that influence their decision-making and prevent them from enjoying their lives fully. By contributing, people will help me to prioritise resources appropriately to achieve a tangible difference for women and girls in the future.”

All respondents will remain anonymous, and will be asked if they have ever been subjected to offences including domestic abuse, assault, stalking, harassment, up-skirting or drink spiking.