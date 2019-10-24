Derbyshire woman who caused life-threatening injuries to toddler after driving over her was on cocaine

A Derbyshire woman who caused life-threatening injuries to a toddler after driving over her while on drugs has been given a community order.

The incident happened at a caravan park on Anglesey on April 19 when Clare Watmough reversed her car and collided with a two-year-old girl who was playing nearby.

The youngster was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious, life threatening injuries before being later transferred to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Watmough, 44, of Buxton, was arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

READ MORE: Man, 22, charged after alleged assault in Chesterfield

She appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Tuesday and admitted charges of drug driving and driving without due care and attention.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 30 months. She was also fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Sergeant Raymond Williams who led the investigation said: “It is more through good fortune other than anything else that the toddler survived. She avoided death by mere centimetres.

"I was present at Ysbyty Gwynedd when the prognosis looked extremely bleak and a decision made to transfer her to Alder Hey for specialist care but unsure if she would survive the journey.

"Thankfully she survived and we send her, and her family, all our best as her recovery continues.

“This is yet another example of a selfish individual who decided to use an illegal drug – cocaine, for recreational use without considering the consequences of her actions.”

READ MORE: Paedophile was trapped at Clowne by an undercover Derbyshire police operation

In a Victim Personal Statement written by the toddler’s mother she said the long term effects of the incident are not yet known and her rehabilitation has been difficult.

Police investigating incident at Buxton Swimming and Fitness Centre release CCTV image

“It has been a very difficult time which will continue whilst we all find ways to cope and rebuild our lives. Being told she may not survive was so distressing it is hard to put into words.”