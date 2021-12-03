Christian Stirland became angry and shoved the woman into a car after they had been drinking on the night of April 18.

Prosecutor Victoria Rose described how Stirland demanded she return a watch he’d given her, before punching her in the face and throwing her keys, phone and purse into a field.

He forced her to the ground and kicked her in the ribs so many times "she lost count," while she tried to defend herself and shouted at him to stop.

His victim managed to get to a nearby house before "she collapsed in pain." When Stirland was interviewed by police he blamed her for the incident.

She was treated for a head injury and a displaced fracture of the vertebrae at King's Mill hospital.

She ended their six-month relationship in June 2020, because of a previous incident of violence.

Stirland has a previous conviction for kicking, punching and biting a woman, in 2011, Ms Rose added.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Stirland had sought help after being diagnosed with "emotionally unstable personality disorder".

Stirland, who runs a scaffolding company in Mansfield, was concerned about the impact of custody on his employees.

The court heard he is at "high risk of reoffending when he is in a relationship."

On Friday, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told him: “You caused one of the most serious injuries it's possible to inflict on the human body.

“You used her like a punchbag, before kicking her repeatedly and using your shod feet as weapons.

“And it didn't stop you from telling the despicable lie that it was all her fault. If I could pass a sentence just for that, I would lock you up for as long as I could.

“You're lucky she wasn't paralysed. You should be ashamed of yourself permanently. Fortunately for you, you have taken steps to address your problems.”

Stirland, 31, of Alfreton Road, Somercotes, admitted actual bodily harm, and received two years, suspended for 24 months, with a community order that includes a 31-day programme and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.