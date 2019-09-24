Derbyshire thug attacked his partner over psychic’s predictions

A thug who attacked his partner after a row about a psychic’s predictions has been given a two-year restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 23 how Daniel John Scott, 33, of The Hill, Glapwell, pushed his partner off a bed and threw a linen basket at her after they had a row concerning a psychic’s predictions that Scott’s partner was going to have a baby.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “There have been previous call-outs during the relationship to the police in July, 2008, April, 2008, January, 2008, and February, 2017, and in all the call-outs Mr Scott’s partner has been the aggrieved person and Scott has been the aggressor.”

Mrs Allsop added that one previous matter involved offences of assault by beating and criminal damage and driving a vehicle with a child without a seat belt involving the same victim and which resulted in a community order.

During the latest incident, the complainant had been to see a psychic with a friend, according to Mrs Allsop, and there was a discussion about that and they went to bed but matters were further addressed after one of her children had woken.

The complainant stated the defendant was talking to her and checking her phone and asking if she was going to get a new partner because the psychic had said she was having a new child.

Mrs Allsop said: “He was seated on the bed and pushed her off with a foot and she landed on the floor and he threw a linen basket at her.”

Scott, who is still subject to an extended community order, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on May 11.

He told the court: “I want everything over and done with. I have had enough of it now.

“I understand the restraining but I think it’s a bit strong.

“I know I did wrong.”

He added: “We went on holiday together and we were living as a family and it all went pear-shaped.”

Magistrates sentenced Scott to an 18 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a Building Batter Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Scott also received a two-year restraining order.

Magistrates warned Scott that any breach of his community order could result in a custodial sentence.