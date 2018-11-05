Derbyshire shopkeeper ‘no longer feels safe’ after fighting off attempted robber at store

A Derbyshire shopkeeper says she no longer feels safe and wants to move away from the area after bravely fighting off and capturing an attempted robber.

Sukhwamp Kaur and her husband Amarbir Singh, who run Danesmoor Post Office, were getting ready to close for the day on Monday, October 29 when a man entered the store allegedly holding a knife and demanded cash at about 5.30pm.

The brave husband and wife bravely stopped the man by throwing a sweet stand and a chair at him before holding him down and calling the police.

Sukhwamp, 38, said: “It is just a nightmare - I am not feeling safe.

“I told my husband that I do not want to live here anymore.

“I don’t want anything like that happening again.

“Hopefully I won’t feel like this all the time but for now it is too scary.”

Sukhwamp said that they have run the Post Office for three years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

She said they moved here from Birmingham where these types of incidents ‘happen everyday’.

Sukhwamp also said that they were getting ready to close the shop and she went upstairs to get her coat.

But as she was upstairs she heard her husband screaming and saw a man allegedly holding a knife and demanding cash.

“We threw whatever we had in our hands at him,” Sukhwamp said. “I threw a whole candy stall at him and my husband threw a chair at him.”

After that the pair managed to hold him down to the floor - while he apparently tried to escape - and called the police.

Since the incident the community has rallied around them and offered them support.

Sukhwamp said: “It is very nice that all the people have been asking how we are. We are very thankful to all of the people.”

She added that the incident has put a dampener on her husband’s 40th birthday.

Luke Twigg, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

“He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, November 28,” a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.