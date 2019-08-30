Derbyshire sex offender who assaulted three young girls facing death threats

A sex offender from Derbyshire who groomed and sexually assaulted three young girls could face another jail term after being found in the company of young children.

Iain Wolstonholme was jailed for five years in November 2010 after being found guilty of the charges against him.

He was seen using tickling as a pretence to sexually touch the victims at a house in Oxfordshire.

The 46-year-old also bought his victims underwear and told them he had done a bra-fitting course while working for the fashion chain Next.

But jurors in his trial heard his colleagues said he worked in menswear and that their branch did not offer a bra-fitting service.

Following a trial at Oxford Crown Court a jury found him guilty of eight counts of sexual assault and one of indecency with a child.

As part of his punishment he was handed a sexual harm prevention order banning him from being in the company of under 16s.

But between January 2016 and May of this year, he was in contact with two children who were under that age.

Wolstonholme, now of Grindleford in the Peak District, pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court of breaching his order.

The hearing was told how he is the carer for his 87-year-old mother and that he has received death threats from people in his village who have become aware of his previous offending.

Judge Shaun Smith QC adjourned the sentencing hearing until September 5, telling Wolstonholme: “I am going to let you have some time to sort your personal affairs before I sentence you.

“Custody is at the forefront of my mind and you are likely to go to prison.

“Do you understand?”

Wolstonholme replied: “Yes, sir.”