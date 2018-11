A driver ‘on cocaine’ led police on a high-speed pursuit along a Derbyshire road.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the BMW 330 was pursued for 11 minutes, reaching speeds of 140mph, on the A52 last night (November 10)

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit catch BMW driver on cocaine with mother in passenger seat

The driver had been travelling from Risley to Borrowash.

According to police, the 23-year-old driver had no licence, no insurance and was on cocaine, and had his mother sat in the passenger seat.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Derbyshire Police Dog Unit provided assistance.