Derbyshire residents warned to beware of escaped violent criminal with a spider tatoo

A man with a prominent spider tatoo on his face has escaped from prison and may be in the area say police.

Officers are attempting to trace Scott Millard who absconded from Sudbury open prison on Sunday, April 21.

Millard was convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court in November 2006.

He was sentenced to an indeterminate prison sentence.

He is described as white, 6ft 6ins with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a number of tattoos including a spider on his left cheek and neck and a crab under his eye.

Millard has links to the West Midlands, members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead contact the police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.