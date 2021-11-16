Derbyshire Police warn businesses again after another arrest of cooking oil thieves

There has been a rise in cooking oil theft in Derbyshire over recent weeks.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a van on the M1 in Derbyshire yesterday evening, and found several large barrels of stolen cooking oil in the back.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of theft. Officers then found that they had been arrested by the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit last month in relation to a similar incident of cooking oil theft, and were driving a new vehicle after their old van was seized.

In a statement, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The trend for stealing cooking oil continues.

“It’s valued at about 50p a litre so thieves are making a living stealing it. Businesses- please secure any storage areas.”

Derbyshire Police have warned local businesses about the rise in such crimes in recent weeks, urging owners to make sure their premises are fully secured.

A force spokesperson previously told the Derbyshire Times: “Over the past few weeks there have been several similar incidents throughout the Derbyshire Dales.

“These incidents all involve the theft or attempted theft of barrels of cooking oil from business premises.

“The stolen cooking oil has been both new and used, and the thefts have taken place at various times throughout the day.

“Following these thefts, we are advising people to secure their premises and make sure that new and used cooking oil is stored securely.”