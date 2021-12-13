Anyone who knows the pictured man, who was in the area at the time of the incident, is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

At around 3.30pm on Thursday, November 4, a shoplifter at the Tesco supermarket in Heanor threatened a security guard with a knife.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*643507:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.