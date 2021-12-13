Derbyshire Police want to trace man after shoplifter threatens Tesco security guard with knife
Derbyshire Police want to speak to the pictured man after an incident in which a Tesco security guard was threatened with a knife by a shoplifter.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:01 pm
At around 3.30pm on Thursday, November 4, a shoplifter at the Tesco supermarket in Heanor threatened a security guard with a knife.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured who was in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*643507:
