The collision happened at the junction of Boulton Lane and Harvey Road at about 9.30pm on Friday night.

After the incident, the e-scooter rider – who was not seemingly injured – damaged the windows of the Focus.

Witnesses said the rider then climbed into the dark blue car, before it was driven off along Boulton Lane in the direction of Bracken’s Lane and Crayford Road.

Police car

We have concerns for the welfare of the Focus driver and want to trace her urgently.

The police are asking do you know who the Focus driver is and has anyone seen a vehicle with a shattered or smashed rear windscreen?

Anyone with information should contact the Derbyshire police quoting reference 21*413458.