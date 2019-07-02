Derbyshire police urge public not to approach this man

A convict has escaped from Derbyshire's open prison.

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Nathan Richardson, who absconded from HMP Sudbury on Monday.

READ THS: Three people taken to hospital after crash in Derbyshire



Richardson was jailed for three years and six months in April last year for burglary, theft and receiving stolen goods.

The 35-year-old was last seen getting into a black BMW on Ashbourne Road, Sudbury, at around 1pm on Monday. The car left in the direction of Ashbourne.

Richardson is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and is usually clean shaven.

He has a tattoo of the word 'Kyan' on the right-hand side of his neck, a tribal tattoo on his left arm, 'Leanne' on his left wrist and 'Danielle' on his right leg.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead contact us on 101, quoting reference 663 of July 1."