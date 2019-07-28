Derbyshire Police turn up to 'car cruise' to find car park 'clears' - with cars 'driving in and straight back out'

Road cops in Derbyshire have squandered a car cruise in Shipley after arriving at the scene and preventing cars from arriving.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit arrived at the site to find the car park clear, before seeing "more cars driving in and straight back out again".

The police car caused a car meet to disperse.

Cops say it was "odd" and made them feel that their prohibition forms, which are used to clamp down on the car meets, were "redundant".

A spokesman tweeted: "Shipley. Informed there was a car cruise arranged here. Turned up and the car park clears. More cars driving in and straight back out again. Odd. Tintman and PG9 prohibition forms feeling a bit redundant. #ProactivePolicing #IsItSomethingWeSaid."