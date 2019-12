St Mary's Wharf police station in Derby has been evacuated temporarily this morning.

The station was evacuated at around 11.20am today.

It has been evacuated after a member of the public handed in what is believed to be a grenade.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: “If you have an appointment at the station, contact the officer and re-arrange.

“An alternative enquiry office can be found in Pear Tree.”

The Pear Tree Enquiry Office can be found on Pear Tree Road.