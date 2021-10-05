Derbyshire police seize vehicle from takeaway driver after alleged offences
Police in a Derbyshire town stopped a pizza delivery driver and seized his vehicle over alleged offences.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 6:34 pm
Officers from Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team had a message for anyone who missed out on their takeaway on Monday evening.
The unit said today: “If you are still awaiting your pizza delivery from last night, it may have been because your delivery driver had no licence to drive.
"To stop him from potentially killing somebody whilst regularly driving around the Alfreton area we took his car.”