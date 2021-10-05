Derbyshire police seize vehicle from takeaway driver after alleged offences

Officers from Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team had a message for anyone who missed out on their takeaway on Monday evening.

The unit said today: “If you are still awaiting your pizza delivery from last night, it may have been because your delivery driver had no licence to drive.

Police in a Derbyshire town stopped a pizza delivery driver and seized his vehicle over alleged offences. Image: Pixabay.