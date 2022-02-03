Derbyshire police seize vehicle after uninsured driver borrows it to deliver parcels on behalf of friend

Police seized the delivery van after its driver was spotted wearing no seat belt yesterday (February 2) Picture: Derbyshire RPU Bikers

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Bikers section initially stopped the driver for not wearing a seatbelt while driving in the Amber Valley area yesterday (February 2).

However, subsequent checks revealed the driver had been out delivering parcels with no insurance.

The car was seized by officers, who later discovered the driver had not officially been cleared as a delivery driver by the courier company.

A statement from Derbyshire RPU Bikers account read: "Driver passes police not wearing seat belt. stopped & after lengthy enquiries turns out, delivering parcels with no insurance. Vehicle seized and driver reported. #opsbikes #ambervalley.”

A later post added: “Update from officer who stopped the driver. Driver not officially cleared as a delivery driver.

“Using his mates van to deliver his mates parcels (who is cleared) for practice. Initially claimed he was ‘fixing the van’ following a breakdown but couldn't keep story straight.

“Both tried to lie to the cops to cover their tracks, however kept tripping each other up.

“Mates who are both local to where stopped. Initially wouldn't open the back of the van, claiming key didn't work but after persuasion, funnily enough the key worked fine.

"One was at work in the warehouse at the time of veh [sic] stop. The other waiting clearance. Yodel have been very good and are also dealing internally, so we are informed.”