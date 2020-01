Derbyshire Police have released an image from a stolen phone, in a bid to trace the owner.

The Google phone came in to the possession of PC Tom Craig on January 9, which he suspects to be stolen.

An image from the phone

The attached image was on the phone, and PC Craig is hoping that someone will recognise the person in the image and so he will be able to return the phone.

If you can help please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 20000014495.