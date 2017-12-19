Derbyshire police reassure residents after counter terrorism operation in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police have been reassuring residents after this morning's counter terrorism operation in Chesterfield.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East have arrested a Chesterfield man and three men from Sheffield this morning on suspicion of terrorism offences.

One property in Chesterfield and four in Sheffield and Stocksbridge are currently being searched as part of the operation.

LIVE: Counter Terrorism Police carry out operation in Chesterfield



Chesterfield man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences



But reassuring local residents, Derbyshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam said: “We of course understand that police activity of this nature can be unsettling.

"However, please be reassured; the arrest we wanted to make has been made.

"Our advice remains to be vigilant, which is not different to our day-to-day advice in the current climate, but continue to go about your business as usual. “We will be working closely with colleagues at the North East Counter Terrorism Unit as this investigation progresses.”

