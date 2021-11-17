Derbyshire Police launch campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse against men

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said that, with International Men’s Day taking place on Friday, November 19, the force wanted to tackle the stigma around male domestic abuse.

“Ahead of International Men’s Day, we want to start a conversation and break a taboo.

“Statistically, one in six men will be affected by domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. Whether you are gay, straight, married, dating, disabled, shy or outgoing, it could happen to you.

Staff have taken part in a video to remind men that domestic abuse can happen to anyone.

“You are not alone.”

The police spokesperson also highlighted certain behaviours that victims of domestic abuse might experience, and said they may not be instantly recognisable as abusive.

“If your partner tells you what to do, how to think or feel, controls your access to money or even your children, you may be a victim.

“Domestic abuse is not always immediately obvious or visible, but there are behaviours that are not normal or acceptable.

"When you are ready, we will listen to and support you.”

Dedicated support for male victims from Crossroads Derbyshire can be accessed here. Derbyshire Police can also be contacted using any one of the below methods:

• Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

• Phone – call us on 101.